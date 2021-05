Famous actor Mark Wahlberg took to social media on Sunday evening to post another emotional video in honor of his late mother, Alma. This year on Mother’s Day will be perhaps the toughest one yet for the Wahlberg family. Mark Wahlberg and his siblings had to say goodbye to their beloved mother, Alma, in April. She was a mother of nine and was 78 years old at the time of her death. She passed away after a long battle with dementia.