Is the new McDonald’s BTS Meal collab “Dynamite”?

By Dennis Lee
The Takeout
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s celebrity collaboration meals show no sign of slowing down. First there was Travis Scott’s collab, which consisted of a Sprite and a Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, and lettuce (and a side of barbecue sauce with the fries). This meal killed it at the drive-thru. Then there was J. Balvin’s meal, which was a Big Mac sans pickles, fries with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry, which, let’s be real, sounds completely phoned in (Big Mac, no pickles?!). And today, McDonald’s collaboration with hugely popular Korean boy band BTS dropped nationwide.

