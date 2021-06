Monday, May 31, is Memorial Day. Why do we celebrate Memorial Day? It is not a day to remember all living veterans who served in the military. We honor them on Veterans Day. It is not Armed Forces Day which honors all men and women currently in the military. It is not a day of recreation on a three day weekend. (Although, this is what many people in America do today.) Memorial Day is a federal holiday. It is a day of remembrance for those who died in military service for the United States of America.