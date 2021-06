I think I was the only kid I know who ate bean tacos growing up. Our family wasn't vegetarian (I didn't become one until I was 15), but we always used refried beans instead of meat. As an adult with kids of my own, we make an embarrassingly massive variety of tacos in our house, but good old fashioned refried bean tacos with good old fashioned crunchy shells are a staple (and my kids' favorite). We usually add plant-based "beef" crumbles too. Today I thought I'd share how we make ours.