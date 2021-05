The IRS is one of the most efficient tax administrations in the world and is extremely cost effective at processing tax revenues, boasting one of the lowest costs-to-tax collection ratios. However, as a benefit service the IRS is underprepared to take on the growing social welfare responsibilities that are being delegated to it. As of 2018, the United States spent less than 30 percent of the OECD average for investing in family benefits. As it seeks to catch up to other countries through the recently expanded Child Tax Credit, there is much to learn from how other countries administer similar benefits. While there are numerous countries with child benefits, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia provide the best comparison points for the US to draw from toward developing a modern tax-and-transfer service within the IRS.