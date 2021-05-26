Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sharon, MA

Bernie Rubin of Bernie and Phyl’s died of COVID. His daughter fears she gave it to him.

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

“Nobody’s ever said, ‘This is your fault and you gave it to him,’ but I know it’s true."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RR0o_0aCJaWuu00
Michelle Pepe tries to smell her late father's wallet while going through his belongings one year after he died of the coronavirus, in Sharon, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The Associated Press

SHARON, Mass. (AP) — For a year, Michelle Pepe awoke every day, recited the Kaddish, the mourner’s prayer, and kissed a photo of her father. And coped with her guilt.

“’Dad,” she says, “I’m so sorry that this happened.”

“This” was COVID-19. In March 2020, just as the pandemic bloomed in the United States, Pepe traveled from Boston to Florida for her mother’s 80th birthday. She believes she gave the coronavirus to her father; Bernie Rubin died weeks later.

“At the beginning, people would say, ‘Well, how did he get it?’ From me. That’s how he got it — he got it from me,” Pepe says, sobbing.

“Nobody’s ever said, ‘This is your fault and you gave it to him,’ but I know it’s true. I know I couldn’t save him. It’s just something I’m going to have to go to the grave with.”

Hers is a common sorrow of the times. Around the world, countless people are struggling to shake off the burden of feeling responsible for the death of a loved one due to COVID-19. They regret a trip or feel anguish over everyday decisions that may have spread the disease — commuting to work, hugging parents, even picking up food.

On the eve of the anniversary of her father’s death, Pepe’s hands tremble as she holds a framed portrait of Bernie and Phyllis Rubin, smiling and surrounded by their 10 grandchildren. Taken on March 8, 2020, it’s one of the last images of the couple with their family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4axhHI_0aCJaWuu00

After the celebration, Pepe stayed in Florida to take care of them during the pandemic. She believes she caught the virus while shopping for groceries for her parents. Then her father and mother sickened. Worried about his worsening condition, she called 911. He died alone at Delray Medical Center; family members were unable to visit him.

“I shouldn’t have given up and called the ambulance,” she says. “That’s what haunts me, and thinking about him, alone in that room … I know he was terrified.”

There was just a brief, socially distanced graveside burial. Pepe watched on Zoom while she continued to care for her mother, who has multiple sclerosis and was recovering from COVID-19.

Pepe has been battling despair ever since.

“I was in a real funk for a real long time,” she says. “And then one of my daughters said to me, ‘Mommy, we thought that we lost our grandfather, but … we didn’t realize we also lost our mom.’ I figured I have to snap out of it.”

Pepe joined online support groups where she met other grieving survivors; went to a psychic medium, searching for signs; and sought guidance from a rabbi who taught her how to recite the Kaddish.

On April 13, she awakens to say the prayer and light a yahrzeit candle marking the one-year anniversary of her father’s death. “We just have to get through this day,” she repeats on the drive to the cemetery. She wears her father’s gold chain and high school graduation ring.

At his grave, she places yellow flowers on a tombstone that reads: “Loving husband, father, pup” — his nickname — “and great grandfather.” In the Jewish tradition, family members leave behind small stones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CONxX_0aCJaWuu00
Michelle Pepe uses her hand to brush hair from the face of her mother, Phyllis Rubin, while gathered with family for the one-year anniversary of the death of her father, Bernie Rubin, at Sharon Memorial Park cemetery in Sharon, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. – Jessie Wardarski / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5lf2_0aCJaWuu00

They remember a man who adored his grandchildren, calling them daily to catch up on the latest Red Sox news or to invite them to games at Fenway Park. In recent years, “he couldn’t walk very fast — unless it was for a baseball game. Then he’d turn into Carl Lewis!” says Bob Pepe, Michelle’s husband, who worked with his father-in-law and remained his close friend for 30 years.

The furniture store that Rubin founded with his wife in 1983 grew into the Bernie & Phyl’s Furniture chain, with nine locations across New England.

The couple were featured in TV commercials best-known for their catchy jingle. Strangers would often recognize them at restaurants and recite the catchphrase: “Oh, are you Bernie from Bernie and Phyl’s, quality, comfort and price?”

And Bernie Rubin would chime in, as in the ads: “That’s nice!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pfdRB_0aCJaWuu00
In this July 2010 photo, Michelle Pepe sits with her father during a baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. – Bob Pepe via AP

After the cemetery, Pepe visits the company’s headquarters in Norton. She admires the walls adorned with hundreds of autographed photos of baseball players her dad began collecting as a kid. She takes a deep breath and walks into his office, decorated with another, equally prized collection: photos of his family on cruise vacations, at bar mitzvahs, college graduations and weddings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrqF5_0aCJaWuu00
Michelle Pepe looks at a wall of photos at the headquarters of Bernie and Phyl’s Furniture company, in Norton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. – Jessie Wardarski / AP

She picks up her dad’s work phone, leaning in close to take a whiff as she often does with his wallet, his shirts and his cologne, hoping to sense his presence. But she smells nothing — COVID-19 robbed her of her senses of smell and taste.

At lunch, the family walks to Rubin’s favorite restaurant and orders the “Bernie Reuben,” a sandwich named after him. Every day, Rubin would walk into Kelly’s Place to order a cheese omelet and go through the same comedic routine with a waitress.

“‘Carol, I have to stand here for 20 minutes? There’s 10 empty tables. How do you run a business like this?’” Bob Pepe says, imitating Bernie’s voice. “And she’d go: ‘Will you shut up? You know where you’re sitting, go sit down!’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH6sL_0aCJaWuu00
Michelle Pepe leans on her husband, Bob, as they watch her father’s recorded memoirs on a computer at their home in Sharon, Massachusetts, on Monday, April 12, 2021. – Jessie Wardarski / AP

Sitting next to her husband, Michelle Pepe bursts into laughter. Later, she wipes away tears.

“It was torture,” she says. “But a year later, here I am, and I can laugh at these stories.”

The next day, she awakens to kiss her father’s photo. She looks at the calendar and heaves a sigh of relief. The ritual year of mourning is over.

“My father would be so tortured if he thought about how tortured I was, and I want him to be happy and at peace,” she says. “And he’s only going to be that way if I’m that way here.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Norton, MA
State
Florida State
City
Sharon, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Multiple Sclerosis#Commuting#Mommy#Covid#Ap#Rabbi#Jewish#Red Sox#Bernie Phyl#Kelly S Place#Lilly Endowment#Associated Press#Daughter#Father#Loving Husband#Laughter#Despair#Anguish#Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Norton, MAwhdh.com

‘A living nightmare’: Daughter of Bernie and Phyllis Rubin struggling with guilt after unwittingly exposing parents to coronavirus

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The daughter of local furniture icon Bernie Rubin opened up about the death of her father and the blame she feels at the thought she may have given her dad COVID-19. The catchy commercial jingle brought Bernie and Phyllis Rubin into our homes. Bernie, the founder of the local furniture chain, passed away from COVID in 2020. His family recently marking one year since his death.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Father of five dies of Covid after skipping vaccination

A father of five has died from Covid-19 after deciding against getting the vaccine.Antwone Rivers, 39, and his wife, Hollie Rivers, from Lincoln Park, Michigan, took the pandemic seriously and were careful to abide by all Covid-19 precautions and guidance, such as wearing a mask and social distancing.But both of them hesitated when it came to getting the vaccine, a decision Mrs Rivers has now said she regrets.“It was funny because two weeks prior to this happening, we were talking about it more, saying maybe we should get vaccinated, and now it’s like, a big loss for everybody,” Mrs Rivers...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Pupil, 17, who died on school trip to New York after 'teachers didn't let her see a doctor' when she felt ill at the Empire State Building was treatable right up to moment she had cardiac arrest, doctor tells inquest

A teenager who died on a school trip to New York was treatable right up to the point of her cardiac arrest on the morning of her death, a doctor told an inquest today. Ana Uglow, 17, had felt unwell for a week before she collapsed in her hotel room during an American history trip.
Family RelationshipsLima News

Ex-Etiquette: Don’t attempt to control what 6-year-old son shares

Q. My child’s mother and I share custody of our 6-year-old son. I don’t like my ex knowing my business, so our rule is, “What happens here, stays here,” but my son still tells his mother everything and also tells me things I’m sure she would prefer I not know. What is a good way to stop the flow of information from one house to another? What’s good ex-etiquette?
Public HealthNaturalNews

Doctor mocks vaccine skeptics, then DIES after covid vaccine, as media scrubs wrongful death case

(Natural News) A 48-year-old Ohio doctor unexpectedly died on April 27, 2021. There was no official story on the cause of his death, only a satirical obituary that was written in the first person. The news of his death made waves around the world. Various media outlets from MSN to Fox News praised his self-written obituary and extraordinary life as a doctor. The news of his passing was featured in news outlets ranging from Australia to the United Kingdom. Dr. Thomas Flanigan was a loving husband and father. He was also a middle-aged plastic surgeon who often used satire to communicate his views on medical topics. He was very public about his views on vaccines, and even used Facebook to mock vaccine skeptics.
Family RelationshipsBBC

Covid: 'I held my husband as they turned the machines off'

"I'm honoured I got to say goodbye to him, as there's lots of families that didn't get that opportunity and he wasn't on his own." Father-of-three Eric Ohene-Adjei died in his wife's arms on 17 April after being treated for coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

Tell us how you’ll be celebrating post-pandemic life

What will the return to normalcy look like for you?. It feels like many of us are breathing a collective sigh of relief these days. Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced that his administration would lift nearly all pandemic-related restrictions on businesses and ease mask mandates for the vaccinated on May 29. His office has also said that he will end the state of emergency on June 15.
Worldchildrenshealthdefense.org

39-Year-Old Model, Malaysian Olympic Archer Die Days After COVID Vaccines

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. British fashion model Stephanie Dubois died from a blood clot days after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine in Cyprus, a health official said Monday.