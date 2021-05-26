newsbreak-logo
Western Springs, IL

New Western Springs Splash Pad and Party in the Park

By Annie Tandy
Kidlist
Kidlist
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s a new splash pad being built at Spring Rock Park in Western Springs! The grand opening will be June 4, 2021 and will be paired with Party in the Park this year with free activities, food, and treats. The splash pad is replacing the circle of grass in the...

