Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

ERCOT To Test Emergency Communications Tonight

By Staff Report
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 13 days ago

If you get an emergency alert from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (or ERCOT) tonight, don’t panic — it’s only a test. As part of ERCOT’s aggressive pre-summer preparation activities, the grid operator will test its automated emergency grid conditions communication system this evening, Wednesday, May 26, beginning at 7 p.m.

smu.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
52K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Communications#Distribution Channels#Preparation Time#Ercot Iso#Emergencyalerts#Test Messages#Mobile App#Panic#Home Page#Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

ERCOT to conduct test of emergency notification system

AUSTIN, Texas - As the Electric Reliability Council of Texas prepares for the oncoming summer months, the grid operator says it will test its automated emergency grid conditions communication system Wednesday, May 26. ERCOT says the test will begin at approximately 7 p.m. This is one of the many preparations...
Posted by
KHOU

ERCOT to test emergency system Wednesday evening

ERCOT says during a potential grid event, it uses the automated notification system to send timely communications through these channels directly from the control room. For more information on the test, click here.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

Power outages continue as LP&L switches to ERCOT

Lubbock Power & Light released this statement on Saturday afternoon:. Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) is in the process of connecting approximately 70% of its system and customers to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). LP&L has been working to make infrastructure updates to connect with the ERCOT system since 2018. Work began at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 29 and will last through midday Sunday, May 30.
Lubbock, TXKCBD

ERCOT prepares for ‘very rare’ addition to grid with LP&L transition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The transition of about 83,000 Lubbock Power & Light customers to the ERCOT grid over the Memorial Day weekend will be uncommon for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas but officials tell KCBD everything is going according to plan. “Everything looks good,” Warren Lasher, Senior Director...
Dukes County, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Clear communication

Video embed code courtesy Dukes County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency communications went digital Thursday afternoon, after the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office implemented an upgrade to its aged communications system. Sheriff’s office employees, along with engineers and technicians that helped install the new system, gathered at the Dukes County Regional Emergency Communications...
Technologypaddlingmag.com

Navigating A Love-Hate Relationship With Emergency Communications Technology

During the days, my mind wandered and I was easily distracted—worrying about the portents of the diminishing number of jet contrails in the bluebird sky rather than celebrating the glorious sunshine and certain arrival of spring. I came home thinking I was done with satellite communicators. How’s that for assuming responsibility for my actions?
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Emergency exercise June 8 ... this is only a test

Emergency responders from the U.S. Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, along with federal, state and local emergency management personnel, will conduct an emergency exercise on Tuesday, June 8, at ORNL. The public may observe emergency responders simulating response activities and performing environmental monitoring or sampling in the...
Politicsmauinow.com

Monthly Siren and Emergency Alert System Test Set for June 1 at 11:45 am

The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System, coordinated with the test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System is scheduled for Tuesday, June 1 at 11:45 am. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound a one-minute “Attention Alert...
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Power & Light completes weekend work switching to ERCOT grid

The initial phase of Lubbock's switch to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas grid is complete, ending a weekend of planned, temporary outages across much of the city. At 12:09 p.m. on Sunday, Lubbock Power & Light finished connecting 70% of its system - approximately 83,000 customers - to the ERCOT grid, according to a city news release.
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Our view: LP&L switchover of customers to ERCOT goes smoothly

Had there been no February failure, there likely would have been fewer May misgivings as far as Lubbock’s recent switch to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is concerned. But there is no getting around what happened a few months ago when brutal winter storms brought snow, ice and...
Softwarearxiv.org

TexRel: a Green Family of Datasets for Emergent Communications on Relations

We propose a new dataset TexRel as a playground for the study of emergent communications, in particular for relations. By comparison with other relations datasets, TexRel provides rapid training and experimentation, whilst being sufficiently large to avoid overfitting in the context of emergent communications. By comparison with using symbolic inputs, TexRel provides a more realistic alternative whilst remaining efficient and fast to learn. We compare the performance of TexRel with a related relations dataset Shapeworld. We provide baseline performance results on TexRel for sender architectures, receiver architectures and end-to-end architectures. We examine the effect of multitask learning in the context of shapes, colors and relations on accuracy, topological similarity and clustering precision. We investigate whether increasing the size of the latent meaning space improves metrics of compositionality. We carry out a case-study on using TexRel to reproduce the results of an experiment in a recent paper that used symbolic inputs, but using our own non-symbolic inputs, from TexRel, instead.
Economycooperatornews.com

Communication, Accommodation, Cooperation

As jugglers of multiple and oftentimes complex tasks, property managers must be adept at mediating between board members and unit owners, as well as resolving all manner of maintenance and legal issues. To this end, property managers don’t have 'typical' days, but rather varied and challenging ones that are often complicated, and require a particular skill set to navigate.
Lubbock, TXKSAT 12

Most of Lubbock will join the ERCOT grid this weekend

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Most of Lubbock will join Texas’ electric grid this weekend despite some hesitations over its widespread failures during a deadly winter storm in February. In the largest single transfer of...
Computersarxiv.org

About Digital Communication Methods for Visible Light Communication

The visible light communication (VLC) by LED is one of the important communication methods because LED can work as high speed and VLC sends the information by high flushing LED. We use the pulse wave modulation for the VLC with LED because LED can be controlled easily by the microcontroller, which has the digital output pins. At the pulse wave modulation, deciding the high and low voltage by the middle voltage when the receiving signal level is amplified is equal to deciding it by the threshold voltage without amplification. In this paper, we proposed two methods that adjust the threshold value using counting the slot number and measuring the signal level. The number of signal slots is constant per one symbol when we use Pulse Position Modulation (PPM). If the number of received signal slots per one symbol time is less than the theoretical value, that means the threshold value is higher than the optimal value. If it is more than the theoretical value, that means the threshold value is lower. So, we can adjust the threshold value using the number of received signal slots. At the second proposed method, the average received signal level is not equal to the signal level because there is a ratio between the number of high slots and low slots. So, we can calculate the threshold value from the average received signal level and the slot ratio. We show these performances as real experiments.
Lubbock, TX937theeagle.com

Tips on what to do before weekend ERCOT outage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There are some ways to prepare before the majority of Lubbock Power & Light customers will be without power before this weekend’s planned outages. The main point is to protect any homes or business equipment when the power comes back on. Power going off may not be as much trouble.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

ERCOT Adding 83,000 Lubbock Power & Light Customers to Texas Grid

On Saturday and Sunday, ERCOT will load 70% of customers from Lubbock Power & Light onto the Texas power grid which suffered widespread catastrophic failures during a winter storm in February that left millions of Texans without power for several days. In their summer forecast, ERCOT says they're prepared to handle the upcoming demand this summer.
Softwarenetapp.com

Cloud Insights + HPE Nimble...

We are working to extend our existing HPE Nimble support to additionally support "federated" clusters consisting of multiple HA pairs of controllers. Currently, if you were to create a CI HPE Nimble collector and point it against the cluster management IP address of such a cluster, we will fail to discover the cluster with an error message about contacting support.
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

LP&L clears hurdle to move remaining customers into ERCOT in 2023

Lubbock Power & Light and the Southwest Power Pool have agreed to terms to terminate a contract that would have kept 30% of LP&L customers out of ERCOT until 2044. Many of LP&L's customers are switching to the ERCOT grid this weekend, however, a misguided contract signed in 2010 with the Southwest Power Pool is preventing all of LP&L from joining ERCOT this weekend. The contract signed a decade ago was for 30% of Lubbock's electric needs for 25 years beginning in 2019.