Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter Resigns After Questions Over Alleged Affair: Report

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced that he is resigning on Wednesday just days after he filed for divorce from his wife, The Oklahoman reports. “Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office,” he said in a statement. “The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.” The divorce follows reports of an alleged extramarital affair with another state employee, which the newspaper said it confirmed Tuesday night. In his divorce filing, Hunter specified that he and his wife Cheryl faced “irreconcilable incompatibility.”