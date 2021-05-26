Cancel
JOHN have shared their new single, 'A Song For Those Who Speed In Built-Up Areas'

upsetmagazine.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHN have shared their new single, 'A Song For Those Who Speed In Built-Up Areas'. The track - the band's first since second album 'Out Here On The Fringes', released in 2019 - will get a physical release on 2nd July via the band's own Pets Care imprint, and Brace Yourself Records.

www.upsetmagazine.com
TheStreet

New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai

LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Audio Strut" launches the album "Funksonic" and the single "Ride the Wave" through TF Productions on May 28 th. The single "Ride the Wave" features a secret special guest Grammy winner and is being plugged for radio airplay in the UK and internationally. The song is about the disillusioned youth of today in some of our poorest communities and the rising knife and gun crime.
Rock Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Zeal & Ardor share new song, ‘Run’!

Swiss metal outfit Zeal & Ardor have shared a new song called ‘Run’, which comes from their forthcoming self-titled third album. Frontman Manuel Gagneux had this to say of the track. “‘Run’ is the first single we are releasing off of our self-titled album because, while there are definitely familiar...
Musicearmilk.com

Alt-rock newcomers PEAKS! share their emphatic single "Fired Up"

Turin-based alt-rock duo PEAKS! are new to the scene with their melodic rock but their newcomer status doesn't prevent them from setting the stage alight with their progressive sounds. Sharing their second single "Fired Up", the pair showcase their anthemic choruses with a plethora of alt-rock stylings that create a single drenched in powerful sonics.
Musicspillmagazine.com

SPILL NEW MUSIC: ARKELLS SHARE HOPEFUL SUMMER TRACK “ALL ROADS” AS A FOLLOW UP TO CURRENT #1 SINGLE “YOU CAN GET IT”

ARKELLS SHARE HOPEFUL SUMMER TRACK “ALL ROADS” AS A FOLLOW UP TO CURRENT #1 SINGLE “YOU CAN GET IT”. Arkells share brand new track “All Roads” out today on Universal Music Canada, the country’s leading music company. Following the release of their #1 Alternative radio track “You Can Get It” featuring K.Flay, “All Roads” emerges as a hopeful summer jam.
Pitchfork

Yendry Shares Video for New Song “YA”: Watch

Dominican-Italian singer Yendry has shared her new song “YA,” which was produced by Fereico Vindver. It arrives with a new video directed by Kieran Khan that was filmed in Medellin, Colombia. Watch it below. “‘YA’ represents the self-confidence we all have yet sometimes can’t find,” Yendry said in a statement....
Musicmxdwn.com

Kings of Convenience Have a “Fever” in Idyllic New Single

Folk-pop duo Kings of Convenience have shared a new single titled “Fever.” The song comes from the pair’s upcoming album Peace or Love, which is set for release on June 18 via Imperial Music. Recorded five times to ensure the album accomplished what the duo set out for, Peace or...
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Arkells share new single ‘All Roads’

Following on from recent single You Can Get It (featuring rapper K.Flay) and the release of their first ever acoustic album Campfire Chords, Arkells today return with their latest track All Roads. The accompanying video sees the band on a cinematic ride at sunrise. Watch and listen below. Frontman Max...
Musicmetalinsider.net

Darkthrone share new song “Hate Cloak”

Darkthrone are gearing up for their new album, Eternal Hails, which is scheduled to arrive on June 25th via Peaceville Records. Today (3rd), these black metal titans have unveiled the first and only single to be released ahead of the album’s arrival with “Hate Cloak.”. Fenriz comments on the 9min...
Pitchfork

Darkside Share New Song “Lawmaker”: Listen

Darkside—the duo of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington—have shared the latest song from their forthcoming album Spiral. The follow-up to “The Limit” is “Lawmaker.” Give it a listen below. Jaar and Harrington announced Spiral at the end of 2020 with the release of their new song “Liberty Bell.” The album...
Musictreblezine.com

Spellling shares new single, “The Turning Wheel”

Spellling has shared another new track from her upcoming album, The Turning Wheel, out June 25 via Sacred Bones. The new track is titled “Turning Wheel,” and it’s accompanied by a colorful video that finds Tia Cabral and some friends in flamboyant outfits and makeup. Check it out below. “‘Turning...
Musictreblezine.com

Moor Mother shares new single “Zami”

Moor Mother has announced she’s signed with Anti- Records. Today she’s released her first new single through the label, “Zami,” which was produced by frequent collaborator Madam Data. It’s a dark, disorienting piece of industrial poetry, with a trippy video to go with it. Check it out below. “‘Zami’ speaks...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Clinic Share new single “Fine Dining”

Long-running UK psych act Clinic are back with their first new music since 2019's Wheeltappers and Shunters. "Fine Dining" is a little brighter than your average Clinic track, but that sinister undercurrent is still there. Say the band, “Fine Dining is a slice of dancefloor fun, combining the band's love of the exotic and having a good time.” No word on whether this is the first taste of a new album or not. Watch the music video below.
Musicthis song is sick

Chet Faker Shares New Single “Feel Good” Ahead of New Album

Over the past several months, Nick Murphy has revived his Chet Faker alias and has been delivering a string of amazing new singles—all of which will be leading up to his first Chet Faker album in seven years, Hotel Surrender. Today, he shared the third single, “Feel Good,” perhaps the most electronically infused of the bunch.
Musicrelix

John Mayer Shares New Single/Music Video “Last Train Home” feat. Maren Morris

As promised earlier this week, John Mayer has shared a taste of his forthcoming album Sob Rob, with the synth-laden “Last Train Home.”. Sob Rock will be Mayer’s first full solo release since 2017’s The Search for Everything – however, he did release the similarly synthy smash-hit “New Light” in 2018. (“New Light” is currently Mayer’s most popular song on Spotify with over 444 million streams.)
Rock Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: TheCityIsOurs share new song, ‘Death Of Me’!

British metalcore outfit TheCityIsOurs have shared a new song called ‘Death Of Me’, which comes from their forthcoming sophomore studio album, ‘Coma’. Guitarist/vocalist Mikey Page commented on the new single. “‘Death Of Me’ is an unapologetically honest account of going through a breakdown, as I battled mentally with the realisation...
Musicthewordisbond.com

S.A.M & Pritt share new single “Drowning”

Emerging South London vocalist Pritt teams up with NW London rapper S.A.M for this heartfelt collaboration titled “Drowning.” The song has a moody and ethereal texture that works well with the artist’s distinct styles from Pritt’s angelic melodic runs and S.A.M’s melodic rap flow. “Drowning” is taken from the duo’s...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Yola Shares Video for New Song “Stand For Myself”

Yola has shared a video for her newest single, “Stand For Myself.” The song is the title track to her upcoming new album, Stand For Myself, which is due out July 30 via Easy Eye Sound. Check out the Allister Ann-directed video below. Yola, a soul and pop musician who...
CelebritiesThe FADER

Isaiah Rashad shares new song “200/Warning”

Isaiah Rashad is set to release his long-awaited new project The House Is Burning this month, five years after his last album The Sun's Tirade. In May Rashad shared "Lay Wit Ya," a Three 6 Mafia-sampling, Duke Deuce-featuring song that serves as the first single from The House Is Burning. On Sunday the Chatanooga rapper shared more new music, a SoundCloud loosie called "200/Warning." The song won't appear on the upcoming album, but it doesn't feel like a minor track or a throwaway: Rashad's flow is burdened with paranoia and pressure in a rare and colorful way. "I know these niggas trying to burn me out," he raps, just before the instrumental flips into a Kenny Beats-produced section where Rashad picks himself back up: "My heart got chunks missing / My heart pump venom." Listen below, and read Isaiah Rashad's FADER cover story here.
Musicwfpk.org

Hiatus Kaiyote Share New Single “Chivalry Is Not Dead”

Hiatus Kaiyote is gearing up for their third studio album Mood Valiant, and just shared the newest single “Chivalry Is Not Dead”. The song follows the previously released singles “Get Sun” with Arthur Verocai and “Red Room”. Frontwoman Nai Palm shared with Rolling Stone how she wrote the song as...