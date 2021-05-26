JOHN have shared their new single, 'A Song For Those Who Speed In Built-Up Areas'

Isaiah Rashad is set to release his long-awaited new project The House Is Burning this month, five years after his last album The Sun's Tirade. In May Rashad shared "Lay Wit Ya," a Three 6 Mafia-sampling, Duke Deuce-featuring song that serves as the first single from The House Is Burning. On Sunday the Chatanooga rapper shared more new music, a SoundCloud loosie called "200/Warning." The song won't appear on the upcoming album, but it doesn't feel like a minor track or a throwaway: Rashad's flow is burdened with paranoia and pressure in a rare and colorful way. "I know these niggas trying to burn me out," he raps, just before the instrumental flips into a Kenny Beats-produced section where Rashad picks himself back up: "My heart got chunks missing / My heart pump venom." Listen below, and read Isaiah Rashad's FADER cover story here.