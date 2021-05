Around this time last season, many of the decisions about who to keep and who to cut were made virtually – cutting short the lifelong dreams of rookies and try-out players based on their acumen in Microsoft Teams sessions and videotaped workouts from their backyard. Yes, a big apart of succeeding in the NFL is about how you perform off the field, but this season looks to be a return to some kind of normalcy after the COVID-induced reality of a year ago.