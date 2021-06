Killeen residents living in District 4 will be heading to the polls soon for an election do-over. To say that this is an unusual scenario is an understatement. It’s all because the top two vote-getters in the District 4 city council race, incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd, tied with 181 votes apiece. That tally was confirmed after the council canvassed the election results Tuesday, and then again when a five-member committee oversaw a state-mandated recounting of the ballots on Thursday.