State Department must do more to make foreign assistance for children transparent

One of the sectors that is expected to increase its business, thanks to the use of algorithmic systems, is the insurance sector. This sector must be at the forefront, both in providing increasingly personalised and “tailor-made” solutions, to the benefit of users, who will be able to spend less and enjoy greater guarantees, tailored to their actual needs; and in implementing predictive systems, which are able to “anticipate” market needs and requirements, especially in the light of new cases involving Artificial Intelligence! The training of such algorithmic systems will not be able to rely on large amounts of information, on which to carry out analysis, precisely, the so-called Big Data!