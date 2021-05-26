Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New ranking suggests Chiefs could make history in 2021

By Arrowhead Pride
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt published an article in which he ranked the NFL’s eight most vulnerable defending division champions — that is, the divisions that are most likely to have a new champion in 2021. Brandt — who served as vice-president of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#The New Orleans Saints#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Saints Quarterback#Nfl Media#Nfl Com#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Ranking#Player Personnel#Vice President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLDaily Norseman

Vikings linked to pair of veteran free agents

With the 2021 NFL Draft firmly in the rearview mirror, the Minnesota Vikings still need to add a few more pieces to get their roster to 90 players before Training Camp. To that end, they have been linked with a couple of veteran free agents that could help shore up both sides of the football.
NFLUSA Today

NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' discusses Washington's quarterback situation

When the Washington Football Team signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in March, it was presumed he would be the team’s starting quarterback in 2021. Head coach Ron Rivera said in April that while Fitzpatrick will enter the offseason as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart, there will be a competition. Rivera cited his first season when he named Dwayne Haskins as the starter in the offseason as a mistake, only to bench and later release Haskins.
NFLtheScore

Eagles make Raiche highest-ranking female executive in NFL history

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a number of personnel changes to their football operations department on Thursday, including the hire of Catherine Raiche as vice president of football operations. With the promotion, Raiche becomes the highest-ranking female personnel executive in NFL history, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Montreal native...
MLBwatchstadium.com

Kluber Makes History with No-Hitter

Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber threw a no-hitter on Wednesday against the Rangers, striking out nine in a 2-0 win. This is the Yankees’ first no-hitter since 1999.
NFLcheeseheadtv.com

Ranking the Greatest Kick Return Specialists in Packers History

You may not know it from watching the team in recent years, but the Green Bay Packers have had some excellent kick returners over the years. While return specialists change frequently and don’t usually stay on one team for long, some kick returners have made a big impact during their stay in Green Bay.
NFLchatsports.com

2 Chiefs who could have big impacts by making their first Pro Bowl

On Wednesday’s mailbag edition of the Arrowhead Pride Out of Structure podcast, Matt Stagner and I argued about whether we’d prefer to see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman or safety Juan Thornhill make their first Pro Bowl in 2021. Both are entering their third NFL season — and both will have big roles to fill in their respective units.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

San Francisco 49ers release QB Josh Johnson

Kyle Shanahan has trimmed down his quarterbacks room. On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers released veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the 49ers parted ways with Johnson, as well as tight end Daniel Helm, who was waived with an...
NBASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

‘Clippers Kids Cast’ will make history, maybe new young fans

On the court, the Clippers are playing to make history as just the fifth team in NBA history to win a best-of-seven playoff series after losing the first two games at home. Meanwhile, the organization – in partnership with Bally Sports and Second Spectrum – has some off-the-court history planned too: The first augmented broadcast of a live sporting event on a regional platform.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

This Date In Transactions History: Chiefs Release Jeremy Maclin

Four years ago today, the Chiefs shocked everyone with their release of Jeremy Maclin. Despite a down 2016, Maclin still profiled as one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL and was slated to enter the year as the Chiefs No. 1 wideout. Instead of waiting to see what the 29-year-old could do, they opted for more cap space and more targets for their younger receivers, including second-year pro Tyreek Hill.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Have 1 Clear Favorite At Starting Quarterback

The New Orleans Saints will have an interesting decision to make at the quarterback position in 2021. With Drew Brees retired, New Orleans has an unclear picture at starting quarterback ahead of the upcoming season. The betting odds suggest there’s one clear favorite, though. Jameis Winston, who spent the 2020...
NFLchatsports.com

6 Vikings Make Pete Prisco’s Top 100 NFL Players

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco released his ranking of the top 100 NFL players Tuesday, and six Minnesota Vikings made the cut. The top-ranked Viking is running back Dalvin Cook, who landed at No. 19. That makes him the second-best running back in the NFL, according to Prisco, behind the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry, who’s ranked 11th overall.
NFLNFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Rorschach Tests (aka Fantasy Watchmen)

Marcas Grant is joined by the all-in kid Jake Ciely of The Athletic to talk about a litany of fantasy offseason topics. First, the hosts discuss the fantasy outlook for the Houston Texans after the signing of running back Rex Burkhead (2:28). Then, Marcas and Jake go back and forth wondering which offense will be worse between the Texans and the Detroit Lions (7:36). Next, the pair theorizes on how a 17th game will affect the fantasy season and, particularly, the running back position (8:57). After that, Marcas hits Jake with a series of "fantasy Rorschach tests" covering wide receiver Julio Jones, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (14:09). Finally, the duo wraps things up with some rapid-fire questions about the New York Mets, Jake's updated cereal rankings, and lots of thoughts about television (39:50).
NFLrotoballer.com

Coaching Matters: 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers Coaching Staff Preview

After every NFL season, NFL teams take the time to evaluate not only the players but also the coaching staff and front office as well. While many teams choose to retain the same head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator, a few other teams opt to go in a new direction with their coaching staff.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Should Chargers Trade For Zach Ertz?

Summer in the NFL is usually a somewhat mellow and down time of the offseason with teams wrapping up voluntary workouts and leaving for summer break before returning for training camp. News is generally slow during these months with perhaps a veteran signing for the league minimum here and there. Rarely do we see or hear about players being traded during this time, but this year appears to be different.
NFLNFL

Roundup: Texans sign former Patriots RB Rex Burkhead

Nick Caserio's continued work in his first offseason in Houston has seen him add another familiar face to the Texans' roster. Houston is signing former Patriots running back Rex Burkhead to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed the move. Burkhead spent the last...
NFLYardbarker

Where’s Washington’s Ron Rivera Rank Among 32 NFL Coaches?

It's June and as the NFL calendar briefly slows down for a respite before cranking up full throttle - it's time to rank the NFL head coaches across the board - which NBC Sports Edge (formerly Rotoworld) does every year. Despite a disappointing year that resulted in not making the...