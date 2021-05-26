newsbreak-logo
Aiken, SC

Collision on Powderhouse Road causes afternoon traffic in Aiken

An afternoon crash at the intersection of Powderhouse Road and Athol Avenue has caused traffic in Aiken. (Aiken Standard/File) Aiken Standard File Photo

An afternoon crash at the intersection of Powderhouse Road and Athol Avenue has caused traffic in Aiken.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

According to reports, the road is still blocked off and traffic is backed up.

There are three schools in the vicinity that will be letting out soon: Millbrook Elementary School, Kennedy Middle School and South Aiken High School.

Check back with Aiken Standard as this story may update.

