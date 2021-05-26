newsbreak-logo
Despite Identity Concerns, MMA Global Research Finds Nearly 50 Percent of Marketers Believe Multi-Touch Attribution is Still the Future of Marketing Measurement

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Data regulations and lack of executive buy-in remain hurdles for the adoption of MTA. MMA Global, the organization dedicated to architecting the future of marketing for CMOs, today announced the results of its 2021 State of MTA Benchmark Report. The study found that while MTA adoption dropped 5 percent YoY, there was a 14 percent increase in the Net Promoter Score (NPS) of MTA providers. Driving the increase in NPS was accumulated experience of marketers with attribution, as now nearly 60 percent of marketers have worked with at least one MTA vendor and 40 percent have worked with more than one, providing those marketers with the experience needed to effectively assess and apply the best solutions for this organization.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Marketing#Marketing Strategies#Mobile Marketing#Mobile Marketers#Digital Data#Analytics Solutions#Digital Advertising#Identity Concerns#Mma Global Research#Mta Mma Global#Nps#Roi 43 Percent#Svp Research#Tangible Roi Measurement#Modern Marketers#Senior Marketers#Marketing Organizations#Individual Level Data#Cmos#Innovation
