On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said we have a fairly rare opportunity to purchase Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) at a substantially lower valuation than what we have seen over the past year. The chart looks ugly as the stock declined around 60% in the last three months. Teladoc has recently managed to break out above its 21-day moving average and that is the first signal that perhaps the downtrend is coming to an end, said Zhang.