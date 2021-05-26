Cancel
Rick Ross Defends J. Cole After BAL Player Criticized His Roster Spot

The Breakfast Club
 15 days ago
Not everyone is here for J. Cole's latest move into professional basketball. Nearly two weeks after the 36-year-old rapper made his professional basketball debut, appearing in the Basketball Africa League for the Patriots Basketball Club in Rwanda, fellow league athlete Terrell Stoglin (who plays for AS Salé) shared his unfiltered opinion of Cole's venture into sports, and let's just say, he's not a fan.

Rick Ross
J Cole
Terrell Stoglin
