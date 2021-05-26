Man killed in rollover crash in St. Paul the day before his birthday

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

A man was killed in a rollover crash in St. Paul just hours before his 26th birthday.

James Gaustad, 25, of South St. Paul, was killed in the crash reported around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Flandrau Street and Minnehaha Avenue East.

St. Paul Police Department says responders found Gaustad in the street when they arrived at the scene, having been ejected from a Mercury Grand Marquis.

"St. Paul Fire medics responded and pronounced the 25-year-old man deceased," a police spokesperson added.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

There have been 148 deaths on Minnesota roads in 2021, compared to 108 at the same date in 2020.