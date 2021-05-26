Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Man killed in rollover crash in St. Paul the day before his birthday

By Adam Uren
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375lwT_0aCJZ2ry00
Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

A man was killed in a rollover crash in St. Paul just hours before his 26th birthday.

James Gaustad, 25, of South St. Paul, was killed in the crash reported around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Flandrau Street and Minnehaha Avenue East.

St. Paul Police Department says responders found Gaustad in the street when they arrived at the scene, having been ejected from a Mercury Grand Marquis.

"St. Paul Fire medics responded and pronounced the 25-year-old man deceased," a police spokesperson added.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

There have been 148 deaths on Minnesota roads in 2021, compared to 108 at the same date in 2020.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Saint Paul, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
South Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
South Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Accident#Killed Crash#Mercury Grand Marquis#St Paul Fire#Man#Police#Minnehaha Avenue East#Responders#Deaths#Under Investigation#Flandrau Street#Minnesota Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead in St. Cloud apartment

St. Cloud police are on the scene of a "suspicious" death on the city's north side. Officers were sent to the apartment building on the 1400 Block of 12th Avenue North at 9:21 a.m., according to a brief release. There. they found an adult woman dead inside an apartment. Police...