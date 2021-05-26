Cancel
USGS Releases Nationwide Marsh Vulnerability Maps

U.S. Geological Survey
 17 days ago

Scientists developed high-resolution imagery of coastal wetlands to identify the most vulnerable marshes across the US. U.S. Geological Survey scientists have developed and made available a new mapping resource that can identify the most vulnerable marshes across the contiguous U.S. through a combination of remote-sensing and satellite technologies. These maps provide critical information to land managers and help inform marsh conservation and restoration strategies without costly site-specific or labor-intensive assessments.

