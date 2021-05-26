USGS Releases Nationwide Marsh Vulnerability Maps

Dark matter is a mysterious invisible substance that makes up most of the matter in our universe. We can’t see it, but scientists have been able to infer dark matter’s presence and to study it. Now, scientists have produced the most detailed ever dark matter map, showing the distribution of dark matter, as seen from about a quarter of the night sky visible from Earth’s Southern Hemisphere. The scientists are part of the Dark Energy Survey, a collaboration of more than 400 scientists from 25 institutions in seven countries. They used artificial intelligence, or AI, to analyze images of 226 million galaxies in the southern sky.