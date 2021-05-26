Texas will soon allow people to carry handguns without a license, background check or training
Texas is a step closer to allowing residents to openly carry handguns in public without a permit or training, becoming the most populous state in the United States to do so. Despite criticism from gun-control groups and law enforcement leaders, the state’s Republican-led legislature approved a bill that drops one of its last major gun restrictions late Monday night, sending it to Gov. Gregg Abbott, a Republican, who has said he intends to sign it.www.seattletimes.com