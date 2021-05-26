The Most Expensive Home In Alameda Right Now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome home to this like new 4 bedroom 2 bath home on the pond in the Resort Community of Vista Palms. This home has an open concept perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has an oversized island that overlooks the great room and dining room. The entertaining continues out to the beautiful backyard that includes a 20x10 extended paved patio overlooking the serene pond and nature preserve. The Master Bedroom has waterproof vinyl hardwood floor, an En Suite and a Huge Walk-in Closet. The other 3 bedrooms are on the other side of the home and all have carpet and share the 2nd bathroom. Also included are the 29-panel Emphase Solar Panels with a 20 year roof warranty including labor – fully transferrable to the new owners. But wait, there’s more. This home also comes included with a whole house reverse osmosis system, smart light switches, a 6 camera wired security system with NVR Recording and monitoring, an exterior generator hookup into main electrical panel, a Ring door bell, a Honeywell digital smart WiFi thermostat, a 6000 lumen flood light in backyard on motion sensor and smart switch and a 240 outlet in garage to charge electric cars. In Addition this home has premium stone facia on front of house with solar accent lighting creating a beautiful curb appeal. It has a newly renovated Kitchen in 2016, with Stainless Steel appliances, tiled backsplash, granite countertops, a built-in wine rack, and tile flooring. Also, premium vinyl laminate flooring was installed in the living & dining rooms and the hallway. In 2021, both Bathrooms were upgraded with new Tub / Shower enclosures and a new water heater installed. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and new carpeting. The separate laundry room has a newer, 2017 washer & dryer and leads out to a screened-in patio. There is a large storage shed towards the rear and a small patio behind it. This lovely home comes fully furnished and the lot rent is $756 per month. This includes 200 channel cable service, 2 cable boxes, high-speed internet w/ Wi-Fi, lawn care, mowing, and edging. Plus, all The Gardens community has to offer; large newly upgraded swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, clubhouse, tennis courts, shuffleboard, and much more. Property includes a 3 year new 75' x 45' all steel barn with 16' roll up doors, heat and air conditioning from two different twin units. There is an apartment on the second floor. The 17 acres of land with driveway leading all the way into a private lot includes mature trees and is adjacent to a preserve. This land has the garage to store your toys so bring your camper and jump on your ATV to go exploring. No HOA and plenty of room for parking! Here is a list of recent improvements; Plumbing re-pipe 2014, new roof and electrical panel 2016, high impact windows and sliding glass door, washer and dryer 2017, Trane air conditioner/heat pump, AC disconnect and range 2018. The kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinetry and granite countertops. The bathroom has an updated shower, commode, and vanity. The flooring is vinyl plank throughout and tile in the bathroom. There's a room that can serve as a den, office, or dining room, or a guest bedroom when guests visit. It also has a butler's pantry with cupboards for storage and a separate laundry room. The sliders open to your own private patio where you can garden or just sit and enjoy the Florida sun. If you've ever wanted to cut the cable bill, this home also has an antenna wired to two rooms so you can watch TV without paying a big cable bill. This wonderful home has a low HOA fee of $120.00 per month that includes water and sewer, lawn care, and reserves for exterior maintenance and roof. All of this and you can walk to stores, restaurants, and the clubhouse. You’ll love Sun City Center with its amazing facilities, pools, and clubs just waiting for you to enjoy. Between Sarasota and Tampa, it is the perfect location for a convenient ride to airports, shopping malls, restaurants, and professional sports and entertainment. With easy access to award-winning, sandy beaches, this is the best of all worlds, but without the stress of big city life. 