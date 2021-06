Clear communication of objectives can play a big part in avoiding confusion and clarifying expectations. An accident investigation was conducted in a commercial high-rise office building. The investigator started out with where did the accident happen? It occurred on the fourth floor. The next question was, "When did it happen?" The answer: it happened at 11:15 AM. This was followed by, "What happened?" A worker fell of a step ladder while installing duct work. Then: How did the fall occur? The worker was on the top step of the ladder working when he lost his balance and fell.