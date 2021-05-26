Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden's Eloquence About George Floyd Is Likely to Soon Ring Hollow

By Norman Solomon
indybay.org
 2021-05-26

If Joe Biden fully meant what he said after meeting with George Floyd’s family in the Oval Office on Tuesday, he won’t nominate Rahm Emanuel to be the U.S. ambassador to Japan. But recent news reports tell us that’s exactly what the president intends to do. After the meeting, Biden...

www.indybay.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahm Emanuel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Norman Solomon
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Eloquence#The Oval Office#Senate#American#African Americans#Rootsaction Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
White House
Country
Iraq
Related
Minneapolis, MNdawsoncountyjournal.com

George Floyd’s Brother: ‘All Lives Matter’

“Not just black lives matter, but all lives matter,” Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd who was murdered by former Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer Derek Chauvin last year, said following Chauvin’s sentencing of 22.5 years Friday. “We need to stand up and fight. We can’t get comfortable, because when you get comfortable, people forget about you.”
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Breaking away from Trump

(CNN) — In 2008, Brian Sicknick reached out to Sandra Garza on a dating site. She responded quickly and when they decided to date, "he made an odd request," Garza recalled: Could they meet for breakfast? It "was his favorite meal of the day, particularly blueberry pancakes ..." "Brian was...
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Joe Biden, the anti-Sorkin

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Payne. After 12 straight years of larger-than-life personalities in the Oval Office, JOE BIDEN...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Hagerty says Harris border trip is sign that ‘backlash of public opinion’ is pushing Biden admin to act

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., says that Vice President Kamala Harris’ long-awaited trip to Texas is a sign that the Biden administration is reacting to a "backlash of public opinion" due to its handling of the crisis at the southern border -- as he accused the government of "window dressing" a strategy of acceleration of illegal immigrants into the U.S.
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Byron York's Daily Memo: Biden’s reckless threat

Welcome to Byron York's Daily Memo newsletter. Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up here to receive the newsletter. BIDEN'S RECKLESS THREAT. For a few minutes Thursday, it appeared President Joe Biden had found a way to pass big, bipartisan legislation in Washington's deeply divided atmosphere. "We have a deal," Biden proudly announced in an impromptu press conference after meeting with some of the 21 Democratic and Republican senators who had negotiated a massive, bipartisan infrastructure proposal. Together, Biden said, the group would move forward to spend $579 billion on traditional infrastructure projects -- roads, bridges, trains, waterways, broadband -- that Republicans favor while including an emphasis on environmental measures that Democrats want.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Harvard poll: 80% see border disaster, want Trump closure restored, reject teaching critical race theory

The Biden administration is failing big time with its inability to control illegal immigration, adding it to one of several issues that could doom Democrats if left unchecked. In a new Harvard/Harris poll, an overwhelming 80% said that illegal immigration is a serious issue and one that needs more attention than what President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris are giving.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Joe Biden Saying 'Latinx' Sparks Widespread Mockery, Wave of Jokes

Joe Biden's remark on Thursday noting the difficulties around getting "Latinx" vaccinated has caused a flood of jokes on social media. The word aims to be a gender-neutral term for referring to members of the Hispanic/Latin American community. In a speech highlighting the importance of getting vaccinated, given at the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The Big Lie is still complicating Biden's biggest promise

(CNN) — In President Joe Biden's America, there are shades of gray between red and blue. While Biden is preaching that bipartisanship is possible in Washington on infrastructure and is making an effort to work with Republicans, his Justice Department is alleging "racially motivated" overreach by the GOP in US states on elections.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden nominates Cindy McCain to U.N. post

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Cindy McCain, widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, to be U.S. representative to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture, the White House said. Biden also nominated Jack Markell, the former Democratic governor of his home...