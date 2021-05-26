Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 642 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Harpers Ferry, or near Shepherdstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. Structural damage has been reported in Ranson. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Harpers Ferry, Bolivar, Shenandoah Junction, Bakerton, Pleasantville and Halltown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN