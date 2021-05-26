Cancel
Portsmouth, RI

Portsmouth woman sentenced for $1M embezzlement, tax fraud

By PBN Staff
Providence Business News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON – A Portsmouth woman was sentenced Tuesday for embezzling more than $1 million from her employer and failing to pay $261,000 in taxes on those funds. Barbara Levy, 50, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock to 32 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Levy was also ordered to pay $1.32 million in restitution, which includes $261,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

