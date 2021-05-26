Portsmouth woman sentenced for $1M embezzlement, tax fraud

PROVIDENCE — At Rhode Island Hospital Thursday night, there was no advance warning about the mass casualty incident that was about to unfold. Around 6:45 p.m. four or five people in a car drove through the city’s Washington Park neighborhood and opened fire at people on the porch at 87 Carolina Ave. Some of the people on the porch returned fire, said Providence police Major David Lapatin. Investigators found dozens of shell casings from four or five semiautomatic handguns, and seized firearms at the house, he said.