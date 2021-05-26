newsbreak-logo
Squatters occupying home brought guns, thousands of fentanyl pills, Washington cops say

By Summer Lin
Olympian
 5 days ago

Twelve weapons, more than 15,000 fentanyl pills and more than $40,000 were seized from a Washington home occupied by squatters. Sammamish Police Chief Dan Pingrey told McClatchy News that the owners of a multimillion-dollar home bought the house for their son to live in while attending college, but he had been staying with them overseas during the coronavirus pandemic. Unbeknownst to the owners, two people had been living in the house for about a month, he said.

