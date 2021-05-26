Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Midland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MIDLAND COUNTY At 115 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Storms have moved out of the area, but flash flooding is ongoing, especially in low lying areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Skywest Airport and Spraberry. This includes the following streams and drainages Johnson Draw, Monahans Draw and Midland Draw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED