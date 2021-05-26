newsbreak-logo
Cumberland County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Perry by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Perry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND AND SOUTHERN PERRY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service State College PA.

