Saratoga County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren, Northern Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WARREN...NORTH CENTRAL SARATOGA AND WEST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 331 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lake Luzerne Campground, or 8 miles west of Lake George Village, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Glens Falls, Lake George Village, Lake Luzerne Campground, Glens Falls North, Queensbury, Kingsbury, Mount Hope, Lake Luzerne, Hadley, Lake George, Stony Creek, Fort Ann, South Bay, Cleverdale, Big Hollow, Beartown, French Mountain, Smiths Basin, South Bay Village and Fourth Lake. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 19 and 23. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov
#Special Weather Statement#Central Washington#Storm#Northern Warren#Northern Washington#Northern Saratoga#Southern Washington#North Central Saratoga#Southeastern Warren#Southeast Warren#Lake George Village#Lake Luzerne Campground#South Bay Village#French Mountain#Smiths Basin
