newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frontier County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frontier The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 231 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stockville, or 8 miles southeast of Curtis, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eustis, Stockville, Orafino and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Eustis, NE
City
North Platte, NE
County
Frontier County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Weather Radar#Orafino#Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge#Severe Certainty#Central Frontier County#Expect Wind Damage#Hail Damage#Immediate Severity#Quarter Size Hail#Target Area#Trees#Vehicles#Siding#Impact#Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Frontier County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:01:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Frontier; Hayes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN FRONTIER AND SOUTHEASTERN HAYES COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However, heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Frontier County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln; Perkins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FRONTIER...SOUTHEASTERN PERKINS...SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT/830 PM MDT/ At 809 PM CDT/709 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles south of Maxwell to 11 miles north of Hayes Center. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Curtis, Hayes Center, Eustis, Wellfleet, Moorefield, Stockville, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Maywood, Quick, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Willow View Campground, Freedom, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo, Orafino, Bluegill Haven Campground, Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area, Somerset and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 67.