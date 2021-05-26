Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln; Perkins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FRONTIER...SOUTHEASTERN PERKINS...SOUTHERN LINCOLN AND HAYES COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM CDT/830 PM MDT/ At 809 PM CDT/709 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles south of Maxwell to 11 miles north of Hayes Center. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Curtis, Hayes Center, Eustis, Wellfleet, Moorefield, Stockville, Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Maywood, Quick, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Willow View Campground, Freedom, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo, Orafino, Bluegill Haven Campground, Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area, Somerset and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 67.