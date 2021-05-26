Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frontier The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 231 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stockville, or 8 miles southeast of Curtis, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eustis, Stockville, Orafino and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH