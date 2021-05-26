Cancel
Carrollton, TX

Carrollton Fire Rescue Encourages Pool Safety

DFW Community News
 18 days ago

The week before Memorial Day (May 23-29) has been designated Healthy Safe Swimming Week and the month of May is designated as National Water Safety Month. The goal is to promote healthy and safe water recreation habits. Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) encourages parents to watch young children while in the bathtub and designate a responsible adult to supervise children when swimming or playing in or around water. "Touch supervision" should be provided for preschoolers. Drowning occurs quickly and quietly, so adults should not be involved in any other distracting activities.

carrollton.bubblelife.com
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

