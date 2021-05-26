Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broome, Chenango by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broome; Chenango A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL BROOME AND SOUTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES At 332 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sanitaria Springs, or 12 miles east of Greater Binghamton Airport, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE... Several reports of downed trees and wires along the path of the storm. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Afton, South Oxford, Chenango Forks, Brisben, Harpursville, Sanitaria Springs and Nineveh. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH