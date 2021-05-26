newsbreak-logo
Dauphin County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dauphin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL DAUPHIN COUNTY At 333 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Williamstown to near Lykens to near Penn National Race Course to near Skyline View, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. Locations impacted include Linglestown, Skyline View, Millersburg, Duncannon, Elizabethville, Rockville, Penn National Race Course, Dehart Dam, Halifax, Dauphin and Enders. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 75 to 81. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
