DPS to hold hearings on the public comments draft of the 10-Year Telecom Plan May 27, June 1

The Anderson County Commission will hold a public hearing May 24th on the proposed budget for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1st. Commission Chairman Josh Anderson, writing in this week’s edition of the Norris Bulletin, says that the public hearing on the balanced, no-tax-increase budget will held on May 24th at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. A special called meeting of the Commission is also set for June 7th, at which time, commissioners are expected to vote on the 2021-22 fiscal blueprint.