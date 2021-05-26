newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DPS to hold hearings on the public comments draft of the 10-Year Telecom Plan May 27, June 1

vermontbiz.com
 5 days ago

Vermont Business Magazine Vermonters are invited to comment on the future of broadband expansion in Vermont. The Vermont Department of Public Service will hold public hearings on the public comments draft of the 10-year Telecommunications Plan on Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. and June 1 at 6 p.m. The Department is also soliciting written feedback from the public on this draft of the plan until June 5.

vermontbiz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Public Hearings#Soliciting Feedback#Dps#Telecom Plan#The Final Draft#Psd Telecom Vermont Gov#Upcoming Hearings#June#Broadband Rollout#Broadband Expansion#Written Feedback#Written Comments#Strategies#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsbendoregon.gov

Bend MPO Draft Public Participation Plan (PPP)

Bend MPO staff are currently in the process of updating the federally-required Public Participation Plan (PPP). The purpose of the Plan is to provide a documented process for providing interested parties with reasonable opportunities to be involved in MPO planning processes. Public Comment Period OPEN until July 6, 2021. Click...
Politicsclackamas.us

Public invited to watch hearings, comment on county budget

The Board of County Commissioners would like to invite all interested residents and stakeholders to watch and provide comment at the county’s annual Budget Hearings next week. The hearings kick off Monday, May 24, at 8:30 a.m. A full schedule can be found at www.clackamas.us/budget. The general outline is:. Monday,...
Boone, NCGo Blue Ridge

Town Of Boone Public Hearing May 24

Town of Boone will hold a Public Hearing 6:00 PM, May 24. Anyone can view the Council meeting live at TownOfBoone.net. Individuals who wish to address Council during remote public participation can do so through WebEx either online or by phone. If you wish to provide public comment, please email...
Anderson County, TNWYSH AM 1380

Bulletin: AC Commission to hold public hearing on FY21-22 budget

The Anderson County Commission will hold a public hearing May 24th on the proposed budget for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1st. Commission Chairman Josh Anderson, writing in this week’s edition of the Norris Bulletin, says that the public hearing on the balanced, no-tax-increase budget will held on May 24th at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. A special called meeting of the Commission is also set for June 7th, at which time, commissioners are expected to vote on the 2021-22 fiscal blueprint.
Biddeford, MEbiddefordmaine.org

Notice of Public Hearing: Review of Year 4 Action Plan

US: +13017158592,,98698880640# or +13126266799,,98698880640#. Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):. US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128. Webinar ID: 986 9888 0640.
Politicsrrmediagroup.com

DHS Releases Draft Revision of ISSI/CSSI Test Document for Public Comment

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Project 25 (P25) Compliance Assessment Program (CAP) released a draft version of its revision to the current “ISSI/CSSI Interoperability Test Requirements Compliance Assessment Bulletin (CAB)” document. The revision includes some intricate procedural and detailed clarifications and corrections, as well as a new appendix that...
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Lots Of Public Hearings At Planning Board Meeting On June 1 & Conservation Commission Meeting On June 2; Invitation To Bid From Housing Authority

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the latest legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, May 16, 2021:. 210590 — Wilmington Conservation Commission — 201 Lowell Street — Parcel A Download. 210591 — Wilmington Conservation Commission — 201 Lowell Street — Parcel BDownload. 210592 — Wilmington Conservation...
Politicswsnwradio.com

SCDOT Accepting Public Comments Now Through June 16

SCDOT is accepting public comments now through June 16 on the recommended ranked pavement improvement project lists for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Primary route system, Farm-to-Market Secondary system, and Neighborhood streets for the state fiscal year 2021-2022. The projects included on the 2021-22 Pavement Improvement Program list will...
Cohoes, NYcohoes.ny.us

Cohoes Planning Board will meet on June 14th to review public comments on the DEIS

The Cohoes Planning Board will meet on June 14th to review public comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed MULTI-FAMILY PROJECT located at 178-182 ONTARIO STREET. The comments will be incorporated into the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS). Follow this link /DocumentCenter/View/1809/178-182-Ontario-Street-Multi-Family-Project---DEIS-draft to review the document,...
Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

Council sets public hearing on solar energy plan

PALMDALE — The City Council will hold a public hearing today to consider an appeal by Citizens for Responsible Solar to overturn the Planning Commission’s decision to uphold the hearing officer’s approval of the site plan review for a utility scale 25-megawatt solar energy project for the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. Plant 10 facility.
Philadelphia, PADelaware County Daily Times

PUC to hold public hearings on proposed PECO $246M rate increase

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is seeking public comment on PECO Energy’s proposed $246 million rate increase, which was filed March 30. The PUC said Thursday it has scheduled a series of telephonic hearings to provide an opportunity for public comment on the proposal. The hearings have been scheduled for June 8 and June 9.
Politicsmariettaga.gov

City to Hold Public Hearing on FY 2022 Proposed Budget

MARIETTA - The City of Marietta will hold a public hearing on the Proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Budget on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers, 205 Lawrence Street, for the purpose of receiving citizen input. Web Conferencing is also available at https://tinyurl.com/v9d3mu96 Meeting ID – 132 458 7495 or Dial (408) 418-9388.
Fargo, NDPosted by
Fargo, North Dakota

Notice of Public Hearing & Public Comment Period For Amendments to 2020 Action Plan Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME)

The City of Fargo is considering amendments to Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) activities in the 2020 Action Plan. CDBG and HOME are grants awarded to the City by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). All citizens are welcome to submit...
Stevensville, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

County Commissioner meeting and public hearing June 8

STEVENSVILLE — On June 8, the county commissioner meeting and public hearing for the Southern Kent Island Sewer Project (SKI) Phase I will be held at Kent Island High School starting at 5:30 p.m. instead of the usual meeting location in Centreville. Kent Island High School is located at 900...
Politicsscvnews.com

May 27: SCV Water’s Urban Water Management Plan Public Hearing

SCV Water is undertaking several important planning efforts to ensure adequate longterm water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow. As part of this, SCV Water will hold the first part of a virtual public hearing on Thursday, May 27, at 6:00 p.m. at which time the Board of Directors will receive a presentation of the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan Update.
Mountain Home, IDMountain Home News

County Commissioners hold public hearing to discuss Mayfield Town Site Project

The County Commissioners met for their regularly scheduled meeting on May 7th. The Action Item sections of the agenda covered the usual and general day-to-day business to include departmental reports, review and approval of prior minutes, authorization for a vehicle for the coroner, and approval of department submissions. The meeting in the afternoon involved the Public Hearing of the 48-year plan for the Mayfield Town Site.
Kelso, WAwaheagle.com

Availability and public comment for 2022 Unified Planning Work Program

The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments (CWCOG), as the Longview-Kelso-Rainier Metropolitan Planning Organization and lead agency for the Southwest Washington Regional Transportation Planning Organization, invites the public to comment on the draft 2022 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP). The UPWP is a regional transportation planning work program describing how state and...