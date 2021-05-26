DPS to hold hearings on the public comments draft of the 10-Year Telecom Plan May 27, June 1
Vermont Business Magazine Vermonters are invited to comment on the future of broadband expansion in Vermont. The Vermont Department of Public Service will hold public hearings on the public comments draft of the 10-year Telecommunications Plan on Thursday, May 27 at 6 p.m. and June 1 at 6 p.m. The Department is also soliciting written feedback from the public on this draft of the plan until June 5.vermontbiz.com