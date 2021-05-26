newsbreak-logo
The Masked Singer season 6 premiere date hopes over on Fox

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing tonight’s big season 5 finale, what is there to hope for when it comes to The Masked Singer season 6? Do you want to learn some preliminary details? We have a few different things to break down within this article!. So where do we kick things off here? How...

cartermatt.com
TV Seriescartermatt.com

American Horror Story season 10: FX sets premiere-date window

Season 10 is coming to FX and while there’s no precise start date yet, we’re getting a good feel for it in advance. This week, FX boss John Landgraf made it clear that American Horror Stories, the spin-off anthology where each episode revolves around a different subject, will air on Hulu in July. Once that show is over, American Horror Story season 10 will then officially premiere. The plan for this series is to wrap up on Halloween, which really does feel perfect for a franchise like this.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Prodigal Son season 3 hopes: Why was it canceled by Fox?

Following tonight’s series finale, is there still a chance at a Prodigal Son season 3 somewhere — or, has all hope been totally dashed?. The bad news at the moment is obvious: Fox has already canceled the show. It’s been billed as the series finale for a reason, as the network is clearly planning to move forward and it’s not on its fall schedule. As for why it is canceled, there are two different factors at play here:
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3: Premiere, release date, cast, trailer and more

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 is officially happening and fans couldn’t be more excited. Here’s everything you need to know about it. 9-1-1: Lone Star has become a staple of network television. The Ryan Murphy-produced Fox television procedural is a spin-off of 9-1-1 and it first aired on screens back in January 2020. After becoming an overnight success (its series premiere was one of the most-watched network TV broadcasts of that season), it returned for a longer second season earlier this year.
TV SeriesWUSA

'The Good Fight' Sets Season 5 Premiere Date on Paramount Plus

Diane Lockhart is back in action. After a shortened fourth season due to the pandemic, The Good Fight kicks things off for season 5 on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 24, the ViacomCBS streaming service announced Monday. In the 16-second teaser announcing the show's return, the Reddick Boseman Lockhart (RBL) law...
TV SeriesComicBook

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Final Season Premiere Date Revealed In New Video

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has revealed its official season 8 premiere date, as part of a new video hyping the final season of the show's run. The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere on August 12th on NBC, giving fans a late-summer boost of some highly-anticipated new content. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season will air just as NBC ends its coverage of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, which was (obviously) delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, last year. Production on Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 resumed back in early April, with 10 episodes slated for the final season's run.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Miracle Workers Season 3 Teaser Plus July Premiere Dates for the TNets

TBS has released a new teaser for Miracle Workers Season 3, titled Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail, with the top-rated anthology comedy series starring Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter franchise, Guns Akimbo, Escape from Pretoria) set to return on July 13. Also starring Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni, the new season heads to the American Old West. You can check out the teaser in the player below!
TV SeriesA.V. Club

The Masked Singer

Never mind the Buzzcocks, here’s the Dragon Girl!. “The Ex-Factor,” co-written by longtime Legends writers Grainne Godfree and Tyron Carter, isn’t the wildest episode of this series we’ve ever seen, nor the most moving, but it nestles comfortably alongside episodes like “Wet Hot American Bummer,” “Slay Anything,” and yes, “Séance and Sensibility” in the category of thoughtful character studies done Legends-style. Perhaps it’s because one Sara Lance has always been in the mix, but this show has always done an admirable job of giving its female characters a prickly complexity without ever tipping over into dour, bewildering, or blandly tragic, even back in the season-one days. (No small feat in the Arrowverse, it must be said—sorry, Laurel and company.) These character explorations aren’t always stumble-free*, but the stumbles don’t matter all that much when the core is so solid.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Evil’ Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date in Bone-Chilling Teaser

Following last week’s news that psychological thriller series “Evil” is moving from CBS to Paramount Plus, the streamer has revealed the premiere date for Season 2 in a bone-chilling teaser trailer. The second season of “Evil” is set to premiere on Paramount Plus June 20. The 13-episode season will release...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Good Fight - Season 5 - Teaser Promo + Premiere Date Announced

In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.
TV SeriesComicBook

Money Heist Final Season Premiere Date Announced by Netflix

The biggest heist in history is coming to an end this year, though the road to that end is going to be stretched out quite a bit. Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) was renewed by Netflix for a fifth and final season, which was confirmed to release at some point in 2021. On Monday morning, the streaming service released a short teaser for the final season of Money Heist, confirming its release date. Or, rather, release dates, as the season will be split into two separate volumes.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Get Ready — ‘Evil’ Is Coming With Season Two Premiere Date and Teaser

Following last week’s news that CBS’s psychological thriller Evil will be moving to Paramount+ for its future seasons, the streamer has revealed the premiere date for season two along with the first real teaser. Evil‘s second season is set to premiere on Paramount+ on June 20. The remaining episodes of...
TV SeriesEW.com

What to Watch on Wednesday: The Masked Singer crowns a winner in season 5 finale

Heading into the finale, of course fans are anticipating the showdown between the three finalists for the Golden Mask trophy. But another huge reason to tune in is the return of LeAnn Rimes, whose entire run as Sun on season 4 — culminating in her win — was a series highlight. Seriously, if you didn't watch her Billie Eilish cover at least 4 times, what are you doing? EP Craig Plestis recently told EW that Rimes will join the final three for a performance right at the top. The show already teased a preview of her show-stopping vocals on the TMS stage. And before all is revealed, check out our predictions for what celebrities are hiding in the costumes for Chameleon, Black Swan, and the Piglet. —Rachel Yang.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

B Positive: Season Two; CBS Sitcom Renewed for 2021-22 Season

Viewers will get to see more of the relationship between Drew and Gina in the 2021-22 television season. CBS has renewed the B Positive TV show for a second year. A comedy, the B Positive series stars Thomas Middleditch, Annaleigh Ashford, Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G., and Terrence Terrell. The story revolves around a man with B-positive blood who needs an organ transplant and finds an unlikely match. Drew (Middleditch) is a therapist and newly divorced dad who is in need of both a new kidney and a social life. He runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges former acquaintance from his past who volunteers one of her own kidneys. Together, Drew and Gina form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship, as they begin a journey that will forever affect both of their lives.
TV Seriesimdb.com

ABC Fall Schedule 2021: ‘Queens’ to Air After ‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘Black-ish’ Moved to Midseason

ABC unveiled its fall schedule for the 2021-22 TV season on Tuesday, adding the hip-hop drama “Queens” and Lee Daniels’ “Wonder Years” reboot to the line-up. “Queens” will air Tuesdays after one of the two consecutive seasons of “The Bachelorette” lined up for this year, in the spot David E. Kelley’s “Big Sky” occupied last year. “Big Sky” will move to Thursdays at 10 p.m. after “Grey’s Anatomy.”