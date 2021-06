Tri-Rivers Family Planning, Inc. (TRFP) permanently closed its Lake Ozark health center located in Monarch Plaza on March 31. This difficult decision was made by TRFP’s Board of Directors and staff in direct response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health center operations. After thoughtful deliberation, it was decided that the best stewardship of TRFP’s limited resources would be to close this site. TRFP’s Rolla health center, located at 1032 Kingshighway Street, remains open.