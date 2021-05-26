newsbreak-logo
Western Digital Flash Perspective Event: Creating Environments Where Our Data Can Thrive

By Judie Lipsett Stanford
geardiary
geardiary
Over 40% of the bits in the world are stored on Western Digital products, which is insane when you think about it, but here we are. Just about everything that we use or do utilizes some form of storage, and Western Digital is the global leader in both hard drives and SSDs. During the Western Digital Flash Perspective Event today, they shared some exciting announcements that give us a glimpse at how Western Digital will continue creating environments for our data to thrive.

