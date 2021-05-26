newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

InterActiveCorp Completes Spin-off, VMEO listed on NASDAQ

By Devina Lohia
smarteranalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterActiveCorp (IAC) revealed that the spin-off of Vimeo is concluded and Vimeo will begin trading as a separate, publicly-traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol “VMEO”. Shares of IAC have gained 60% over the past year. Notably, Vimeo marks the 11th company emerging from IAC over the last 25...

www.smarteranalyst.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iac#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Trading#Ceo#Interactivecorp#Vimeo#Tipranks#Vmeo#Oppenheimer#Care Com#Company#Iac Stock Analysis#Iac Management#Iac Shareholders#Disclosure#Evolution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $174 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.28 million. Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 448 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

B. Riley Boosts Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $38.00

A number of other analysts have also commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess’ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $498.00

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $462.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Trading Down 4.7%

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 4,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 756,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.63% of Axos Financial worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Increases By 93.1%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the April 29th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $242 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.11 million. Shares of Paya stock traded...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Lowered by Truist Securiti

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for DoubleVerify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockssmarteranalyst.com

Salesforce Reports Robust Q1 Results; Shares Jump 7%

Salesforce (CRM) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates driven by strong business momentum. Shares of the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) gained around 7% in early trading on Friday. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.88 per...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes Sells 5,000 Shares

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dillon & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Update

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the April 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Stocksfintechzoom.com

Li Auto Stock – Why Yext Stock Soared on Friday

Shares of Yext (NYSE: YEXT), a provider of software for enhancing online searches, jumped sharply on Friday. The stock rose as much as 22.3%. As of 1:30 p.m. EDT, shares were up by 18.6%. The stock’s gain followed the release of the tech company’s strong fiscal 2022 first-quarter report, which...
Stocksetftrends.com

Salesforce Growth, Strong Guidance Lift Internet ETFs

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) jumped Friday, lifting internet-related exchange traded funds, after the cloud-based software company topped expectations and raised its outlook. On Friday, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) increased 1.2%, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) advanced 0.9%, and Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ: PNQI)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $273.62

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.62.