‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Season 3: Tammy Slaton Spotted Filming at Mexican Restaurant, Bariatric Center

The Real Housewives of Dallas really tried it this last season. The franchise had two major blemishes to address. The first of which was carnie LeeAnne Locken who acted like a clown referring to her co-star, Kary Brittingham, as a “chirpy Mexican.” On camera no less! LeeAnne was shown the exit, seemingly easily, after that one. Brandi Redmond, on the other hand, was allowed back after her between-season-call-out for blatantly mocking Asians on her very public Twitter. While Brandi sought a retreat to cure her ignorance, Bravo also had the marvelous idea to add Asian immigrant Housewife Dr. Tiffany Moon to the cast! What could go wrong!?