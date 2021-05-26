‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Season 3: Tammy Slaton Spotted Filming at Mexican Restaurant, Bariatric Center
1000-Lb Sisters fans have been waiting for updates on Season 3, but they’ve been few and far between. For a time, it wasn’t even clear if TLC was renewing the hit show, which features Amy Slaton, Tammy Slaton, and Chris Combs as they work on losing weight in order to undergo bariatric surgery. Luckily, two eagle-eyed fans have spotted Tammy Slaton and Chris Combs filming with TLC on separate occasions — one at a Mexican restaurant, the other outside of a bariatric surgery center.www.cheatsheet.com