newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Season 3: Tammy Slaton Spotted Filming at Mexican Restaurant, Bariatric Center

By John Wolfe
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

1000-Lb Sisters fans have been waiting for updates on Season 3, but they’ve been few and far between. For a time, it wasn’t even clear if TLC was renewing the hit show, which features Amy Slaton, Tammy Slaton, and Chris Combs as they work on losing weight in order to undergo bariatric surgery. Luckily, two eagle-eyed fans have spotted Tammy Slaton and Chris Combs filming with TLC on separate occasions — one at a Mexican restaurant, the other outside of a bariatric surgery center.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
60K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurant#Bariatrics#Losing Weight#Depression#Sisters#Bariatric Surgery#Mexico#Tlc#Redditor#Soap Dirt#Tammy Slaton Feeling#1000 Lb Sisters Fans#Dr Eric Smith#Baby Gage Halterman#Time#Spotted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Showsourteentrends.com

1000-Lb Sisters Spoilers: Tammy Slaton Makes A Lot Of Money On Cameo

1000-Lb Sisters spoilers reveal that Tammy Slaton is making a lot of money on making Cameos for her fans. For reality show stars, Cameo has been an easy way for them to make some extra cash. Tammy has started this new side hustle and it looks like she is making a good living now with Cameo.
TV & Videosourteentrends.com

1000-Lb Sisters Season 3 Spoilers: Amy Slaton To Get Pregnant Again?

1000-Lb Sisters devoted the first season to introducing us to siblings Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton. As a result, viewers quickly became invested in the 1000-Lb Sisters stars’ shared weight loss goals. But season two provided a very different series of episodes. Both Amy and Tammy began their journey on...
TV & Videosourteentrends.com

1000-Lb SIsters Spoilers: Does Tammy Slaton Have Multiple Boyfriends?

1000-Lb Sisters spoilers reveal that Tammy Slaton may be trying to juggle more than one man. Her fans think that she could be taking player status to a whole new level. Once again, her former business partner took the time to share with his followers a little more info about Tammy. He told his followers that she is a bit of a player when it comes to the men in her life.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Has “1000-Lb Sisters” been canceled?

1000-lb Sisters has become a fan favorite on TLC. Despite the success of the TV show, fans had to fight to get the show renewed after each season. Now that the show is between seasons, some fans are wondering if ‘1000-lb Sisters’ has been canceled. Will ‘1000-lb Sisters’ be canceled?
Dallas, TXrealitytea.com

Kary Brittingham Claims D’Andra Simmons Told Her To “Fight Like Sisters” To Make Good TV Ahead Of Filming Real Housewives Of Dallas Season 5

The Real Housewives of Dallas really tried it this last season. The franchise had two major blemishes to address. The first of which was carnie LeeAnne Locken who acted like a clown referring to her co-star, Kary Brittingham, as a “chirpy Mexican.” On camera no less! LeeAnne was shown the exit, seemingly easily, after that one. Brandi Redmond, on the other hand, was allowed back after her between-season-call-out for blatantly mocking Asians on her very public Twitter. While Brandi sought a retreat to cure her ignorance, Bravo also had the marvelous idea to add Asian immigrant Housewife Dr. Tiffany Moon to the cast! What could go wrong!?
Relationship Advicepressreality.com

Blair Underwood & Gorgeous Wife Desiree Announce Divorce!!

Actor Blair Underwood and his wife, Desiree DaCosta, posted a joint statement to social media on Sunday announcing that they are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage. “It has truly been a beautiful journey,” Underwood wrote. “We continue to be awed and humbled by the blessing of parenting. We...
Celebritiesdailysoapdish.com

TLC ‘Sister Wives’: Maddie Brown Brush Stuns In New Photos!

We all know Maddie Brown Brush from Sister Wives and she has really started to change her look lately. Her fans were pretty impressed to see her newest pictures of her with the family. She posted a few last week of her with her children and husband, Caleb Brush and...
TV Seriesfame10.com

General Hospital Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks (May 31 – June 11, 2021)

Calling all General Hospital (GH) fans! What’s on tap in the land of Port Charles over the next two weeks? Willow and Finn have a confrontation, while Peter might be at the end of his rope. Plus, Laura is placed in a dire situation. Learn about these storylines and others in the below GH spoilers for May 31 to June 11, 2021.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Today's Hoda Kotb celebrates personal news with heart-warming photo

It was celebration time for Hoda Kotb this weekend, as the Today star shared the happiest of photographs with her social media fans. The mother-of-two took to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself with her best friend, fellow TV journalist Karen Swenson, and Karen's daughter Catherine. WATCH:...