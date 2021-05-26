newsbreak-logo
Stocks

Synchrony Financial to Repurchase Stock Worth $2.9B

By Devina Lohia
smarteranalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynchrony Financial (SYF) announced its plan to repurchase up to $2.9 billion worth of its shares. Shares of the premier consumer financial services company have jumped 137.5% over the past year. The repurchase offer is subject to certain regulatory approvals and is valid from April 1, 2021, to June 30,...

