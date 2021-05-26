Riskalyze Fintech Report Card: May 2021
What Happened: InvestCloud continued its recent run of acquisitions and added financial planning software provider Advicent, which creates the NaviPlan platform. Why It Matters: In a matter of months, InvestCloud has transformed itself from a ‘really cool advisor and client dashboard / data integration play’ into a hardcore contender for ‘unified wealth management platform of the future.’ Tegra118 brought blue-chip back office clients leveraging industrial-grade trading technology; Finantix brought banking capabilities and now Advicent brings one of the more visible financial planning tools, with an installed base of enterprise clients, into the mix. It’ll be fascinating to see what John Wise and team have up their sleeves next.www.wealthmanagement.com