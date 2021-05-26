newsbreak-logo
New Algorithms Enable Direct Nanopore-Based Detection of Additional RNA Modifications

NEW YORK – New algorithms developed at Spain's Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) enable the direct detection of two additional RNA modification classes using nanopore sequencing. Moreover, the researchers have devised a way to predict whether a specific RNA molecule was modified, not just a position across several RNA strands, enabling quantitative analysis of RNA modification dynamics.

