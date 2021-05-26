WIAA lifts mask requirement for outdoor sports, sets spring tournament guidelines

Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control on Tuesday removed mask mandates for spectators for outdoor spring state tournaments if social distancing can be attained.

The Board supported an executive staff recommendation, in response to information revealed by a membership survey, to set the new guidelines. Masks are encouraged for everyone not participating if social distancing is difficult. Masks remain required for spectators for any competitions conducted indoors.

In addition, pandemic guidelines for quarantining after close contact with a confirmed case of the virus was reduced from 14 days to six days for the spring tournament series unless symptoms are present. Vaccinated student-athletes are not required to be quarantined for close contact if they are symptom free.

In addition, the board voted unanimously to oppose proposed legislation that would prohibit transgender participation in youth sports.

With approval from the board, the end date of the inaugural girls wrestling season will culminate with the State Girls Individual Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. The tournament will be held for two years at the La Crosse Center and hosted by Holmen High School.

The board also approved a fast-tracked, non-football conference realignment request by Lac Courte Oreilles to move from an independent status to the Indianhead Conference, effective in all sports except football in the fall of 2021-22.