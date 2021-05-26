Man celebrates 1 year of sobriety with Fentanyl, marijuana, & liquor
Just days after finishing his criminal probation sentence and graduating from a year-long faith-based drug rehab program, 25-year-old Joshua Sigafoose celebrated his one-year mark in recovery by being revived with Narcan when he passed out behind the wheel and drove into oncoming traffic. He admitted to having narcotics, marijuana, and liquor in his system at the time of the crash. His passenger was also a friend in recovery.www.scoopnashville.com