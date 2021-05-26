Man celebrates 1 year of sobriety with Fentanyl, marijuana, & liquor

An Owensboro man was indicted this week for trafficking in drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, and for possessing a pill-making machine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Sheridan Dowell, 32, who is also known as “Sheridan Green,” was indicted by the federal grand jury. Sheridan is charged with using his address in the 3100 block of Avenue of the Parks “for the purposed of manufacturing and distributing heroin ... fentanyl ... and alprazolam,” all of which are controlled substances, according to the federal indictment.