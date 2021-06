SANTA ANA (KCAL, KCBS) — The reward to catch the person who killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos has now increased to $200,000. “The reward has been increased to $200,000 as of tonight,” Carla Lacy, Aiden’s grandmother, said during a Tuesday night vigil. “This $200,000 is for the arrest and conviction of the man and the woman that took Aiden’s life.”