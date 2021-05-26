Earth Has A New Richest Person. Here’s How He Pulled Ahead of Jeff Bezos And Elon Musk.
Say bonjour to the richest person alive. If you’d told most people that someone would topple Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person this year, most bets would have been on Elon Musk. With Tesla’s stock rocketing like a Starship at the start of the year—and the Dogefather gathering headlines for everything from crypto bets to hosting SNL—Musk is the most talked-about contender for Earth’s wealth crown.wealthgang.com