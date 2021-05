Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solution provider for workforces, today announces its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. All dollar figures are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.