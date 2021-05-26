Amazon Developing AWS Infrastructure in the UAE

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (AMZN) - Get Report, announced it will open an infrastructure region in Israel in the first half of 2023. The AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region will enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profits to run their applications and serve end-users from data centers located in Israel. Additionally, the government of Israel announced that it has selected AWS as its primary cloud provider as part of the "Nimbus" contract for government ministries and subsidiaries. The Nimbus framework will provide cloud services to Israeli government ministries including local municipalities, government-owned companies, and public sector organizations with the aim of helping to accelerate digital transformation. It will be instrumental in driving innovation and enabling new digital services for the citizens of Israel. For more information, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/.