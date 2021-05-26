Match preview: KC NWSL hosts the Chicago Red Stars @ Legends Field
KC NWSL (0-0-2) vs Chicago Red Stars (0-1-1) When: Wednesday, May 26 | 7:00 PM CT. After the first two games of the 2021 NWSL season on the road, Kansas City NWSL returns to KC for the team’s regular-season home opener against the Chicago Red Stars. It’s the second match of 2021 between the two sides. KC traveled to Chicago on April 21st for the Challenge Cup. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with a goal by Amy Rodriguez for KC.www.chatsports.com