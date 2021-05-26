Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, KS

Match preview: KC NWSL hosts the Chicago Red Stars @ Legends Field

By The Blue Statement
chatsports.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKC NWSL (0-0-2) vs Chicago Red Stars (0-1-1) When: Wednesday, May 26 | 7:00 PM CT. After the first two games of the 2021 NWSL season on the road, Kansas City NWSL returns to KC for the team’s regular-season home opener against the Chicago Red Stars. It’s the second match of 2021 between the two sides. KC traveled to Chicago on April 21st for the Challenge Cup. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with a goal by Amy Rodriguez for KC.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Red Stars#Challenge Cup#A New Era#Ct#Home Game#Home Field#Children#Kansas City Nwsl#Legends Field#The Game#Ks#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Kansas Statekuathletics.com

⚾ Davis Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas baseball’s Eli Davis has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week as announced by the conference Monday. Davis pitched a seven-inning, no-hitter against Kansas State in game two of a doubleheader against the Wildcats. Davis needed 97 pitches to complete the no-hit performance and led Kansas to the 10-0 victory over KSU.
Kansas City, KSsportingkc.com

SKCvVAN Quotes: "A really, really good performance from top to bottom"

It was a complete game by us. From the opening whistle, we were excellent in our movement of the ball. We were excellent in our movement off the ball. We created some very good chances. For us to score two goals before the half, I think that says a lot. By the time you go in for halftime, you can sort of get your wits about you. They made a change late in the first half with a sub about the 35th minute to change their formation. We made a couple adjustments. The guys were very good on both sides of the ball.
Kansas Statekuathletics.com

⚾ Kansas at Texas Tech Schedule Altered

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas and Texas Tech have agreed to an amended schedule for this weekend’s series in Lubbock, Texas at Rip Griffin Park. The three-game series is schedule to start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. Friday’s game has been moved up from 6:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., while the series finale on Saturday is at noon.
Kansas StateCBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's top committed transfers: Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky over LSU, Kansas

Kentucky's roster remake continued on Monday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 former four-star prospect chose UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State after ranking fifth nationally in assists per game at 7.4 last season. Wheeler also averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season despite shooting just 22.5% from 3-point range.
Kansas City, KSsportingkc.com

KC2026 World Cup bid secures endorsements from surrounding states

As part of the on-going efforts to bring the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Kansas City, the KC2026 bid team has received endorsements from youth soccer associations located throughout the Midwest region. In addition to the Kansas State Youth Soccer Association and Missouri Youth Soccer Association, the Arkansas Soccer Association,...
Kansas City, KSsportingkc.com

Recap: Sporting KC II suffers 4-0 loss to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Sporting Kansas City II (0-2-1, 1 point) suffered a 4-0 loss to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (1-1-0, 3 points) on Friday night at Children’s Mercy Park. Former Sporting KC II forward Hadji Barry struck twice against his former club to lead Switchbacks FC, who also received goals from Austin Dewing and Michee Ngalina to snap a four-game losing streak to SKC II in the USL Championship.
Kansas City, KSkshb.com

Kansas City Monarchs to open season with full capacity at Legends Field

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs will open their season at Legends Field on Tuesday, May 18 at full capacity. Team owner Mark Brandmeyer, told 41 Action News the stadium will welcome fans at full capacity and face masks will not be required, citing loosened COVID-19 restrictions made by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County.
Kansas City, KSspeedsport.com

Sanders Breaks Through At Lakeside

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It took 134 days into the 2021 campaign for him to notch his 108th career win, but four-time USMTS national champion Rodney Sanders finally broke into the victory column Friday night as the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s invaded the Lakeside Speedway. Nearly 50...
Leavenworth, KSLeavenworth Times

Pioneers cap regular season with win against Wyandotte

Wesley Redelberger opened the game on the mound for Leavenworth and put down the first two batters with three-pitch strikeouts before inducing a groundout for a seven-pitch inning. In the bottom of the inning, the Pioneers took advantage of Bulldog miscues to plate their first two runs. Ross Brown III...